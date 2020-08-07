BPD: Scene clear after suspicious package found at Walmart of Parkway East

Scene Picture from Ron

Photo from the scene, Walmart on Parkway East.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/7): The Birmingham Police Department has concluded it’s on-site investigation into a suspicios package found at a Walmart on Parkway East Friday afternoon.

The package has been taken to another location for further investigating, accoridng to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

ORIGINAL (8/7): Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart on Parkway East.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the building has been temporarily evacuated. People have been asked to stay away from the scene.

This is a developing story. CBS 42 will continue with updated information as it comes.

