BPD: Scene clear after suspicious package found at Walmart of Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/7): The Birmingham Police Department has concluded it’s on-site investigation into a suspicios package found at a Walmart on Parkway East Friday afternoon.

The package has been taken to another location for further investigating, accoridng to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

🚨ALL CLEAR🚨 BPD has concluded the on-site investigation into a suspicious package at Wal Mart in the 9200 Block of Parkway East. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 7, 2020

ORIGINAL (8/7): Officers with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart on Parkway East.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the building has been temporarily evacuated. People have been asked to stay away from the scene.

BPD is currently investigating a suspicious package at the Wal Mart located in the 9200 Block of Parkway East. The business has been temporarily evacuated. We are asking citizens to avoid the area until further notice. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 7, 2020

