Birmingham police investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
The incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. At around 6:20 p.m., officers from West Precinct responded to 5900 block of Ellington Street on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and found the victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital. The victim later died due to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Information is limited in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody. Updates will be provided as this case develops.
