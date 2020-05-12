Birmingham police investigating person shot while driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Birmingham.
Around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of 49th Avenue North. The victim tells police he was shot while driving. At this time, police report the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
