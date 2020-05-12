Birmingham police investigating person shot while driving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Civil Rights Memorial Center (CRMC) launched two new projects that offer would-be visitors an opportunity to learn about the history of the modern civil rights movement while the Center remains closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, May 12, the public can access a virtual tour led by CRMC Director Tafeni English and Operations Coordinator David Hodge.

The 10-minute tour offers a detailed overview of the Center’s purpose and the 40 civil rights martyrs who are memorialized at the Center. It also features a view of the “The March Continues” hallway, which recognizes individuals who recently lost their lives to hate and injustice, underscoring the ongoing struggle for social justice and basic human rights.

“While the Center remains closed during the pandemic we wanted to offer people, especially children who are out of school, an opportunity to experience what the Civil Rights Memorial Center has to offer” said English. “Now more than ever we need a space to reflect on our history and the lessons learned so that hate and discrimination are eradicated.”