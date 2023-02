BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found dead overnight on 4th Court West.

According to Birmingham Police, a person leaving for work around 11 p.m. found a man laying in their neighbor’s yard. Officers arrived at the home on the 900 block of 4th Court West and found a man unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.