Birmingham police investigating shooting in Smithfield community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Smithfield community Saturday afternoon.

At first, police believed the crime was a homicide in nature but have retracted that statement.

🚨CORRECTION🚨: Detectives are currently conducting an Assault investigation in the 200 Block of 9th Avenue North where two people were shot. Both parties were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 25, 2020

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of 9th Avenue North on a report of a shooting. Police say at least 15 shots were fired.

One of the two people shot is an 18-year-old, Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD reports. They are both suffering life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Police continue to investigate.

Check back for updates.

