BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Smithfield community Saturday afternoon.
At first, police believed the crime was a homicide in nature but have retracted that statement.
Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of 9th Avenue North on a report of a shooting. Police say at least 15 shots were fired.
One of the two people shot is an 18-year-old, Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD reports. They are both suffering life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.
Police continue to investigate.
Check back for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham police investigating shooting in Smithfield community
- Second stimulus: Will $1200 checks be approved next week?
- Woman charged in Oxford homicide investigation; $100K bond set
- Legendary television host Regis Philbin dies at 88, PEOPLE magazine reports
- Wanted suspect in child sex assault case kills himself in Cullman hotel