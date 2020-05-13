Birmingham Police investigating homicide near Mims Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m.

Police say they found a man lying in a grassy area on 13th Street Southwest and Mims Avenue. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. According to investigators, the victim was shot during a confrontation with someone who may be a family member. Police are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have shot the victim is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS