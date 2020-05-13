Birmingham Police investigating homicide near Mims Avenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m.

Police say they found a man lying in a grassy area on 13th Street Southwest and Mims Avenue. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. According to investigators, the victim was shot during a confrontation with someone who may be a family member. Police are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have shot the victim is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES