Birmingham PD identifies suspect in deadly drive-by shooting, still at large

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (12/17): The suspect in the killing of a woman in a drive-by shooting Monday night has been identified.

Adam Isom, 26, has been served outstanding warrants for capital murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building by the Birmingham Police Department.

BPD says Isom is considered armed and dangerous. He is accused of killing 47-year-old Cheri Twilley when her vehicle was stopped at a stop sign following a verbal altercation.

No other information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

UPDATE (12/17): It has been revealed that two people were injured in Monday night’s shooting. The Birmingham Police report that after a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the deceased and suspect had a brief verbal altercation in a convenience store before leaving the location.

A short time later the suspect followed Twilley and fired into her car while stopped at a stop sign. Officers were later told that Twilley succumbed to her injury and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The second shooting victim is expected to recover from his injury.

There are no suspects in custody and investigators are continuing to gather information.

ORIGINAL (12/17): The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of 47-year-old Cheri Lashunda Twilley of Birmingham, Alabama.

Monday at 7:18 p.m. Twilley was on the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Ave SW, sitting at a traffic light near a convenience store. She was in her vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and shot into her car.

A person transported Twilley in her car to Princeton Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

