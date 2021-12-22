Birmingham police investigating death of 13-year-old boy shot days before Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a 13-year-old boy died Tuesday.

In a statement released Wednesday, BPD reported that Jeremiah Pruitt was found unresponsive in the front yard of a residence when officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1500 block of 51st Street in Ensley just after 9 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel took Pruitt to Children’s of Alabama, where he later died.

According to the BPD, a preliminary investigation suggests Pruitt sustained a gunshot wound while at a home and that the shooting was considered to be accidental. No further details were released.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

