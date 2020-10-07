Birmingham police investigating body found in burnt car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a case of a body that was found in a burnt car Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement, the body was found in the 1300 block of McMillon Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about a car that was on fire. The body was discovered after firefighters put out the flames.

The case is being investigated as an unclassified death.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

