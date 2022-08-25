BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city.

Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m.

“You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown resident and business owner. “They’re down here Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday making this ruckus, so it’s a quality of life problem.”

The city council is working with a company named Peachtree Recovery Services to identify troublesome spots across the Magic City.

City leaders want to use evidence from cameras to hold people accountable and make any changes needed to roadways.

Birmingham police are using speed humps to stop exhibition driving in certain areas in Birmingham. They are placed diagonally to prevent drivers from doing exhibition driving. Third Avenue north is one of the areas you can find them.

Forstall said he’s already seen a change since they have been put out.

“So far, we haven’t heard anything, so I think it’s a deterrent to them coming down here doing donuts and peel-outs on the corner; so far, it’s done very well,” Forstall said.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is warning the public about the consequences for those involved in dangerous exhibition driving.

“I think it’s important the public understand that if you partake in this kind of reckless driving and people are standing around, people watching walking around, sitting in parked cars and you hit them, and they die as a result of your actions, we will be seeking murder charges, its called reckless murder,” Carr said. “So understand that when you decide to get in a car and drive recklessly, and you decide to take a life, there can be serious consequences for your reckless activity.”

Currently, legislation is being drafted to address exhibition driving in the upcoming Alabama legislative session.