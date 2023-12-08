BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) began a community coat drive to help those in need as temperatures continue to drop.
Beginning Friday, BPD’s Community Safety Partnership Division will begin accepting donations for brand-new or gently used coats through Dec. 20.
Community members and organizations can drop off their items at the following locations:
- North Precinct (2600 31st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207)
- South Precinct (1320 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205)
- East Precinct (600 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, AL 35215)
- West Precinct (2236 47th St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208)
- Birmingham Police Headquarters (1710 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203)
For more information, contact the CSP Division at 205-297-8248.