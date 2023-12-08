BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) began a community coat drive to help those in need as temperatures continue to drop.

Beginning Friday, BPD’s Community Safety Partnership Division will begin accepting donations for brand-new or gently used coats through Dec. 20.

Community members and organizations can drop off their items at the following locations:

North Precinct (2600 31st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207)

South Precinct (1320 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205)

East Precinct (600 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, AL 35215)

West Precinct (2236 47th St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208)

Birmingham Police Headquarters (1710 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203)

For more information, contact the CSP Division at 205-297-8248.