BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) began a community coat drive to help those in need as temperatures continue to drop.

Beginning Friday, BPD’s Community Safety Partnership Division will begin accepting donations for brand-new or gently used coats through Dec. 20.

Community members and organizations can drop off their items at the following locations:

  • North Precinct (2600 31st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207)
  • South Precinct (1320 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205)
  • East Precinct (600 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, AL 35215)
  • West Precinct (2236 47th St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208)
  • Birmingham Police Headquarters (1710 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203)

For more information, contact the CSP Division at 205-297-8248.