Birmingham Police Department hosting ‘Faith and Blue Weekend’ as a community dialogue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This is a big weekend for the bridging gaps for the Birmingham Police Department.
The BPD is holding a community dialogue as a part of a national initiative called Faith and Blue Weekend. Police departments all across America are using community events to tackle the divide between law enforcement, faith leaders and the community.
BPD’s main event is Friday night at 6:30 p.m.. It’s a community discussion involving the following participants:
- Chief Patrick Smith, (Birmingham Police Department)
- Danny Carr, District Attorney (Birmingham)
- Lynneice Washington, District Attorney (Bessemer)
- Judge Andra Sparks, (Municipal Court)
- Brandon Johnson, (City of Birmingham Peace and Policy)
- Lawrence Billups, (FOP Representative)
- Jeremy Sherer, (Department of Justice)
- Theresa Deleon, (Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)
- Brandi Guthrie, (COP STOP)
- Pastor Eric Harris, (Agape Worship Ministries
CBS 42 News Anchor Art Franklin will serve as the moderator. Chief Smith joined Art on the morning news to talk about the importance of the public joining the dialogue. You can catch the conversation online, where it will be streaming live on the Birmingham Police Department’s Facebook page, the CBS 42 Facebook page and or CBS42.com.
The other events of the weekend include:
Friday
Virtual Faith and Blue Weekend Community Dialogue
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Via: Birmingham Police Department Facebook page, CBS 42 Facebook page, and www.CBS42.com
Saturday
Event 1: Faith and Blue Weekend Community Food Giveaway
Location: Police Headquarters (1710 1st Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35203)
Time 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
(Distribution of food items will be on first come, first served basis while supplies last)
Event 2: Community Prayer Vigil
Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Locations: North: Bethel Baptist Church Collegeville (3200 28th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207)
West: Holy Family Catholic Church (1910 19th St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35218)
East: Guiding Light Church (1800 John Rogers Drive, Birmingham, AL 35210)
South: 23rd Street Baptist Church (33123rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233)
Sunday
School Supply and Mask Giveaways
Location: TBD
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Families must register for the giveaway by calling (205) 933-4175 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will also be 500 free backpacks away given away with supplies.
Sunday Activities Continued
Virtual Community Youth Talk/Dinner
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Via: Birmingham Police Department Facebook page
Monday
Virtual Community Concert
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Via: Birmingham Police Department and New Beginning Christian Ministry Facebook pages
