Birmingham Police Department hosting Coffee with the Chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Friday, June 25th community members will have a chance to speak with Birmingham police Chief Patrick Smith and BPD command staff.

This is apart of a new event called “Coffee with the Chief.”

It will be at the Starbucks on Crossplex boulevard and gets started at 10 a.m.

