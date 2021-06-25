Birmingham Police Department hosting Coffee with the Chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– On Friday, June 25th community members will have a chance to speak with Birmingham police Chief Patrick Smith and BPD command staff.
This is apart of a new event called “Coffee with the Chief.”
It will be at the Starbucks on Crossplex boulevard and gets started at 10 a.m.
