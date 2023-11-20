BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is hosting their annual Christmas toy drive this winter, starting on Monday.

BPD’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division will be accepting donations of new and unwrapped toys until December 20. The toys will be distributed during their annual Christmas sleigh ride.

Participants can drop off their donations at the following locations:

North Precinct (2600 31st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207)

South Precinct (1320 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205)

East Precinct (600 Red Lane Road, Birmingham, AL 35215)

West Precinct (2236 47th St Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35208)

Birmingham Police Headquarters (1710 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203)

For more information, contact COPE DIVISION at 205-933-4175.