Birmingham police ask for help locating missing Mountain Brook man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Mountain Brook man.

Police said that Turner Alan Burks, 37, was last seen on Wednesday, Sept 8 around 4:00 p.m. walking in the 700 block of 19th Street South. Burks is about 5’10” and weighs around 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police are treating the case as a “critical missing persons investigation” because they say Burks “suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement and behavior.”

If you have seen Burks or know of his whereabouts, please contact Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at (205) 297-8413 or dial 911. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.