BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As we reach the height of the holiday season, Birmingham Police are ramping up police presence to help reduce crime in the city. BPD says during this time of year, robberies and car break-ins are more common but homicides have gone down.

Birmingham is sitting at 112 homicides so far in 2023 which Birmingham police says is an 8% decrease from last year. At this time last year, the city was at 123 homicides.

BPD says it will have command posts in multiple locations throughout the city during the holidays to help reduce crimes. These centers are referred to as Operation All Out.

“You can watch the social media for the presence, people will say ‘Hey, there’s a lot of officers out in this area’, but it’s also just the enforcement side of taking the bad girls and bad guys off the streets so they don’t victimize our good citizens,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said.

Thurmond says every day at 2 p.m., officers meet to talk about the crimes that occurred in the last 24 hours and where each incident was located. Based on that information, the police department decides where to send their command centers for the day.

“Last year, you look at our homicides in December, we had a very good December as opposed to the rest of last year so it does have an impact on our crime,” Thurmond said. “Homicides, we’re down about 8% today compared to last year this time. We had a greater reduction about a month or so ago but we’re still working on keeping that number down. It’s hard when people can’t get along to affect that when you don’t know where they’re going to get into an altercation at.”

The CBS 42 digital team has a live map on our website of the city’s homicides in 2023 and where each was located. Looking at the map, most of the city’s homicides have been on the west side of the city.

Birmingham councilmember LaTonya Tate released a statement saying:

“We all know the negative impact that senseless gun violence has on the health and safety of our communities. My heart goes out to all of the family and friends of those who have been impacted by this in our City. Unfortunately, we also know that violent crime is on the rise in every major city across the country. However, we remain committed to doing everything within our legislative powers to support our law enforcement — and organizations that specialize in violence intervention. If you zoom out, situations like this do serious harm to the mental health and economic opportunities for the entire community. Gun violence is a public health crisis in America and it must stop. We have to come together as a community – one voice – and say enough is enough. Senseless acts of violence have torn families apart in our city for too long. This past year, I’ve focused on establishing community-driven programs and policies that can be an outlet for our young people who often feel hopeless or lost. Police are not there to solve all our problems. We must combine efforts — with our community, our neighbors, friends and family.” Birmingham councilmember LaTonya Tate

Johnny Gunn, president of the Belview Heights neighborhood, says while he’s not surprised by the majority of homicides happening on the west side, he feels like it can be unfairly criticized for crime.

“I feel kind of, kind of sad somewhat to speak,” Gunn said. “Before, whenever they mention Belview Heights, I kind of take offense to it if when I find out it’s not actually in Belview Heights.”