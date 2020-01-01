Birmingham PD warning community against impaired driving, celebratory gunfire on NYE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday marks a day of celebration as we head into the New Year, but police want everyone to remember to keep safe during the holiday.

The Birmingham Police Department is reminding the community to drink responsibly for everyone’s safety. Sgt. Johnny Williams told CBS 42 there will be extra patrol roaming the city during New Year’s Eve.

“We will have extra personnel throughout the city looking for drivers who are impaired from too much alcohol, and also those discharging weapons and firearms,” Williams said. “Safety is our main goal. We want to keep everybody safe and everyone have a safe and wonderful time.”

Police are also warning against celebratory gunfire as the clock strikes midnight. Celebratory gunfire is against the law in the state of Alabama.

Williams said the gunfire could end badly possibly injuring someone.

“People discharging weapons in the air – it’s just irresponsible,” Williams said. “You have to realize that bullet is not going to continue to hover in the air, it’s going to come down somewhere and unfortunately, coming down somewhere is just as dangerous as what’s coming out of that weapon and can injure someone.”

In addition, the use of fireworks are illegal within Birmingham city limits.

Law enforcement is also encouraging those who go out to utilize rideshare programs such as Uber and Lyft, or even calling a taxi. If not, it’s always a good idea to have a designated driver who remains sober throughout the night, police say.

