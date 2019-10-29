Birmingham PD searching for robbery suspect who injured store clerk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to BPD, the suspect entered the Exxon gas station in the 4100 block 1st Avenue N on Oct. 18. Upon entering, the suspect walked throughout the store and began shoplifting items.

As he was attempting to leave, he was stopped by the store clerk. The suspect and the clerk got into a physical altercation before the suspect through the clerk to the ground and ran out of the store. He fled in a silver Nissan Sentra that was being driven by a woman.

The store clerk sustained a knee injury and was taken to St. Vincent’s for further evaluation.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at (205) 254-1753 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

If the tip leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

LATEST POSTS