Birmingham PD searching for missing 66-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a missing person investigation.

Authorities are searching for 66-year-old Jacqueline Crayton. She is 5-feet, 4-inches and weighs around 165 pounds.

Crayton was last seen on Friday, July 24, 2020, around noon in the 600 block of 27th Street Southwest in Birmingham, Alabama. Crayton is known to frequent the Bessemer Road area between Birmingham and Bessemer. According to family, she also suffers from a host of medical conditions that may impair her judgment.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Jacqueline Crayton please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-705-9732 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.