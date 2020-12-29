Birmingham PD searching for missing 14-year-old girl, possibly endangered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Desiree Ike, 14, was last seen in the 3800 block of 38th Avenue North at about 6:45 p.m. Ike is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, grey leggings and Fendi slide style shoes, Birmingham PD reports. According to family, Ike has a history of running away, however they believe she may be in danger.
Ike was reportedly last seen getting into a newer model silver F-150 truck, police say.
If you have any information that can lead to this 14-year-old girl’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
