BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is responding to a call of a gunman entering St. Vincent’s East Thursday afternoon.
According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, there have been no reports of shots fired.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham PD responding to report of gunman at St. Vincent’s East
- Central AL Forecast: Rain back Friday
- ‘She wants to shake the money tree’: Fairhope doctor speaks out about Kim Kardashian lawsuit
- Limestone judge faces ethics, financial exploitation charges
- 3 teachers suspended over text messages leaked online; included racial slur, students’ sex lives