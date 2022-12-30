BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has big plans to ring in the new year, and local law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says there are several safety hazards that can very quickly turn New Year’s celebrations into a nightmare. He recommends checking out one of the many of fun and safe ways to celebrate 2023 in the city.

For organizations like the Alabama Symphony, ringing in the new year with the Birmingham community is music to their ears.

“The Concert’s going to be nothing but fun, it’s for us to celebrate the year with a toast to say hi to each other,” said Carlos Izcaray, the symphony’s Music Director.

Additionally, several other local businesses like Tin Roof are ready to host you for a New Year’s Eve to remember.

“We’re going to put up some New Year’s Eve decorations,” said Megan Gohn who serves as Tin Roof’s service manager. “We had to order obviously extra champagne, glasses for the champagne. You can hear her in their popping balloons right now. We’re doing a big balloon arch thing and then we’re going to have a place where you can take pictures.”

It’s events like this that local law enforcement hopes you to take part in instead of the alternative. Chief Thurmond says celebratory gunfire in particular is always a challenge for officers to tackle during New Year’s.

“We’ve had people been shot, we’ve had people been murdered unfortunately and so someone’s just trying to celebrate by shooting in the air and then someone is struck by one of those stray bullets and loses their life, and it’s just a tragic situation,” said Chief Thurmond.

He says anyone found responsible for this action will be held accountable and that firing shots up into the air at random is extremely dangerous

“And the problem is those rounds do come back down,” said Chief Thurmond. “They strike homes, they strike vehicles, they strike people. And people become injured and sometimes killed, and so we encourage our residences and anyone else just to please do not engage in celebratory gunfire.”

Chief Thurmond encourages everyone to refrain from that activity and instead find other safe ways to ring in the new year with family and friends.

Some NYE events you might consider include New Year’s Eve at Tin Roof, NYE at the Birmingham Museum of Art, Alabama Symphony Orchestra- A Viennese Celebration, Punk Rock Art Show at True Story Brewing, and more.

