Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown

Birmingham PD investigating shooting near East Lake Park, 2 injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting near East Lake Park that left two people injured Monday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Johnny Williams, neither person’s injuries are life-threatening.

As of now, no suspects are in custody.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events