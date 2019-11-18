BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting near East Lake Park that left two people injured Monday afternoon.
According to BPD Sgt. Johnny Williams, neither person’s injuries are life-threatening.
As of now, no suspects are in custody.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- 2nd Alabama man given life sentence in 2015 hatchet slaying
- Despite recent gun violence, GOP remains quiet on reform
- U.S. farmers could get holiday gift from D.C., Pelosi hopes to pass USMCA in 2019
- Birmingham PD investigating shooting near East Lake Park, 2 injured
- Over 200 Days Since our Last Tornado in Central AL