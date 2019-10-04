Birmingham PD investigating homicide on northside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the northside Thursday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the scene at 1713 32nd Place North and discovered a victim inside a living room of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS