Birmingham PD investigating homicide on northside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the northside Thursday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the scene at 1713 32nd Place North and discovered a victim inside a living room of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events