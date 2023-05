Birmingham Police officers gather at Railroad Park during memorial event held for National Police Week (Photo courtesy of BPD).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department recognized officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty during a memorial ceremony Friday.

The service was held at Railroad Park at 10 a.m. and was followed by a police car show. Special guest speakers at the event included Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and many others.

BPD posted a video of the full ceremony on their official Facebook page.