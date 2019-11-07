Birmingham PD conducting manhunt near Elmwood Cemetery following shooting

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a manhunt near Elmwood Cemetery following a shooting Wednesday night.

BPD says the search began in Southtown Public Housing after the suspect was involved in a shooting and then left the scene in a vehicle before fleeing on foot. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search with a helicopter.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.

