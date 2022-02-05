BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday morning, Birmingham pastors and city leaders came together to hold a citywide prayer event. Those in attendance addressed the rise in gun violence, crime and homicides and how they plan to work together to prevent these issues.

Heading into the new year, the city of Birmingham has a lot to celebrate when it comes to growth and new opportunities.

“The Birmingham Squadron, the USFL starts in April and the World Games start in July, there are many other initiatives that are happening in our city that shed a positive light on our city,” said Pastor Eric Harris with Agape Worship Ministries.

However, there are some dark areas that need to be addressed before thousands of visitors flock to the city for upcoming events.

“There’s a lot of families who are losing loved ones to gun violence but there are also a lot of families suffering from the pandemic,” said Danny Carr, District Attorney of Jefferson County.

Some leaders believe the solution is working with the youth to guide them down successful pathways.

“Making sure young people are seeing other options. I was in a school yesterday talking about conflict resolution and valuing themselves so that they can see themselves having more and being more, so we need to continue that,” said Clinton Woods with the Birmingham City Council.

While others believe working with community organizations and ministries will help spark change.

“The Birmingham Police Department cannot bring everything the city needs to the city, we need our community and our faith leaders to help us. So please help us move forward and continue to grow Birmingham in the wonderful way it has grown,” said Scott Thurmond, Birmingham Police Department.

“I believe there must be a concerted effort to come together as the body of Christ, the kingdom of God in the city of Birmingham to pray for our city,” said Harris.

Harris also shared that he hopes to continue these citywide prayers, especially as we get closer to the World Games.