Birmingham pastor nominated for 5 Stellar awards for Gospel music

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Birmingham pastor has been nominated for five Stellar awards for his Gospel music that topped the charts in 2019.

Rev. Mike McClure Jr. of Rock City Church in Forestdale was nominated for Song of the Year, Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Rev. McClure had quite the year in 2019. His album “Live Free” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel album charts. The album included the hit single “Big” which reached No. 7 on Billboard’s Gospel digital song sales chart back in August.

The Stellar Awards will be held March 27 in Las Vegas. To see a list of all the nominees, click here.

