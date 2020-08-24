Birmingham pastor Mike McClure Jr. wins ‘big’ at Stellar Gospel Music Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham pastor with a growing audience won “big” during a nationally televised gospel music awards show over the weekend, collecting several awards for his latest single.

Senior Pastor Mike McClure Jr. of Rock City Church won awards for Best New Artist and Rap/Hip Hop/Gospel Album of the Year at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The show aired Sunday night on BET.

McClure’s single “BIG” became a huge hit last year, topping the Billboard charts for weeks.

“I thought it would be a song we were singing in our church,” McClure told CBS 42 back in May. “I had no idea that the world would be singing it.”

