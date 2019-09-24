Birmingham Partnering with Rideshare Company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a ride sharing service that puts the emphasis on sharing.

“Via” rideshare is a New York based company and the lesser-known competitor to Uber and lyft and other ridesharing services.

The City of Birmingham will likely soon team up with Via starting in November as a 6 month trial to see how the idea catches on within the city limits. The partnership will include via’s fleet of Mercedes-Benz vans.

Via works like Uber and Lyft, through an app on a smart phone. The difference, though, is price and strangers.