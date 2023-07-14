BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Parking Authority announced it’s seeking help from people who live, work or visit downtown as it looks to transform the parking experience in that area.

Though the first round of stakeholder meetings were completed for the BPA’s strategic parking plan’s planning stages, the public can still weigh in by completing surveys on the BPA’s website. There are surveys for those who work downtown, business owners and BPA permit holders. Friday is the deadline for completed responses. The BPA stated surveys should take 10 or less minutes to complete.

“We are asking the public to tell us about their parking experiences downtown – the good and the bad,” said BPA Executive Director and CEO Andre Davis in a release. “We also want any suggestions the public may have to improve the parking situation. Thousands of people park downtown every day, some in BPA parking decks and lots, and many use on-street parking spaces and private parking lots. We want their ideas.”

The BPA noted it has three goals when working through its strategic parking plan:

Supporting economic growth through partnerships and projects that maximize the parking supply and aid businesses.

Creating a unified parking experience that aligns off-street and on-street parking so they complement each other.

Using technology to allow drivers to find, reserve and pay for parking using a smartphone or other electronic device.

The BPA runs seven parking decks and three surface level parking lots in downtown Birmingham and surrounding areas. The City of Birmingham oversees on-street parking, and there are almost 200 private parking lots in downtown.