BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Parking Authority is addressing concerns about parking through its strategic parking plan.

CEO Andre Davis says this plan will reshape the BPA and will take six to eight months to complete.

“Align the public and parking assets and make parking safer, more convenient easier to use, and better geared to meet the parking needs to businesses, employees and visitors to Birmingham,” Davis said.

Some of the future needs the BPA will be reevaluating through its plan include creating a new parking deck, more parking lots and signage to direct drivers about parking.

The goals of this plan is to support economic growth through partnerships and projects for parking, create a unified parking experience and utilize technology for parking.

The public can also give ideas through a survey on BPA’s website.