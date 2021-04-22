Birmingham Park Board approves annual HBCU football game at Legion Field, awaits city council’s decision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Park Board approved an agreement for Legion Field to host an annual football game between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University starting this fall.

The agreement for the yearly “Football Classic” is for the next three years, but will first need to be approved by the Birmingham City Council.

“We’re constantly looking at ways we can position ourselves as a place where people come to enjoy all types of sporting events. We do this by ensuring the continued success of historic venues like Legion Field, while also looking towards the future and seeing what we can do next,” City Council President William Parker said in a statement.

In the same statement, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he would like to see the game come to the city.

“Since the Office of Sports and Entertainment first engaged with the leadership of Morehouse College and Tuskegee University in the fall of 2019, I have been convinced Birmingham is the perfect home for the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic,” Woodfin said.

The council’s budget and finance committee is scheduled to review the agreement on Monday.