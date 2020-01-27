Birmingham organizes special tribute Tuesday for Kobe Bryant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The sudden death of Kobe Bryant has shaken the entire country.
Sunday, Kobe Bryant along with 8 other passengers including his daughter, Gianna, and the pilot, died in a fiery helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
Birmingham City Council President William Parker, in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Board, is announcing a tribute to NBA basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.
“We, along with the rest of the nation are in shock–mourning the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant,” Birmingham City Council President William Parker said. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family, the NBA, and the city of Los Angelos during this difficult time. Bryant was a sports icon, but also an outspoken advocate who bettered the lives of countless children and families.”
The event is currently scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. At this time City Council has not decided on a location.
Check with us at CBS 42 and the Birmingham City Council's social media sites for updates.
