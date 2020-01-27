Birmingham organizes special tribute Tuesday for Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The sudden death of Kobe Bryant has shaken the entire country.

Sunday, Kobe Bryant along with 8 other passengers including his daughter, Gianna, and the pilot, died in a fiery helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

FILE – In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Birmingham City Council President William Parker, in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Board, is announcing a tribute to NBA basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.

“We, along with the rest of the nation are in shock–mourning the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant,” Birmingham City Council President William Parker said. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family, the NBA, and the city of Los Angelos during this difficult time. Bryant was a sports icon, but also an outspoken advocate who bettered the lives of countless children and families.”

The event is currently scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. At this time City Council has not decided on a location.

