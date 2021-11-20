Birmingham organizations team up to give out Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re just days away from celebrating Thanksgiving with our loved ones. To help families who may be struggling to put food on the table this holiday, multiple metro area organizations stepped up to host food drives.

First responders, church leaders and community volunteers spent their Saturday morning giving back to others.

“We’ve mobilized our forces together to make sure that families experience wholesome family activities on Thanksgiving,” said Steve Green of More than Conquerors Faith Church and founder of R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

More than Conquerors Faith Church and the RESPECT organization teamed up with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to give out 300 turkeys and food baskets.

“With the rising cost of food and the scarcity of food, especially turkeys, this year we found a great partner with the RESPECT organization, they do great work in the community. This is called bridging the gap, we want to touch those in the community to bridge the gap and come together,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway of the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office.

Down the road, the Birmingham Police Department joined forces with the Lakeside Baptist Church and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to provide 200 families with a thanksgiving meal.

“I know COVID hit a lot of families and we’re dealing with the after-effects of that, so to be able to get out and see so many people give to their families for Thanksgiving, and I know we’ve seen over 100 cars now, so knowing that this is helping the community out this year,” said Keaira Turner of the Birmingham Police Department.

To help make a large-scale food drive run smoothly, it takes an army of volunteers to help pack and distribute each box.

“It takes the whole village and we’re just proud of the army we mobilized. Because at the end of the day, we are proud of our worship and praise and worship, but the bottom line is this, our motto is, ‘This we want to let our light to shine before men, so that they may see good works that God gets the glory,'” said Green.

Many of these organizations say that the giving doesn’t stop. There will be more food drives and gift drives as we head into December.