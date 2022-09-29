SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Volunteers from Hatching Hope are loading boxes of supplies they plan to take to Florida to aid people impacted by the storm.

The organization’s mission is to provide aid, support, and hope during natural disasters.

While they will provide supplies, The Shelby Baptist Association is preparing to provide needed manpower. Volunteer teams are ready to hit the grounds to help remove debris from homes and streets in areas impacted.

Hatching Hope volunteer Jessica Trahan said there are different recovery phases when a natural disaster happens. Her organization is trying to help meet the needs in every phase of the recovery process.

“In the initial phase, they need volunteers; they need hands to get debris off houses and things along those lines the people that are displaced,” Trahan said. “They need things because stores are closed, so they need everything, so that were we just in, we’re there to provide what they need and things to help them through this recovery process.”

Hatching Hope is still accepting donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

Supplies can be dropped off at the alabaster location anytime Monday through Friday.

Volunteers with the Shelby Baptist Association disaster relief team prepare the chainsaws and other equipment before they head to Florida to assist in the recovery effort.

The team says they’re prepared for the task due to their prior experience handling hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. They’re taking a trailer load of supplies to help restore some normalcy to communities across southwest Florida.

“We’ll have grapple buckets; we’ll also take teams to tarps groups that are damaged through the roof and try to keep the water out as best as possible,” said Keith Brown, community director of the Shelby Baptist Association.

Hatching Hope and the Shelby Baptist Association believe a bigger message can be taken from their disaster relief efforts.

They want to show support, restore hope to people impacted, and promote unity through their efforts.

“We’re thankful we can provide some little hope to help them repair their houses and get them back into the drive,” Brown said.

“It’s really important for the community and the surrounding states to step in and give back to those in need because we never know what mother nature holds for us and what is going to happen,” Trahan said. “In our communities and our areas, we hope they return the favor in the future.”

Volunteers plan to spend between a week to two weeks assisting in the cleanup process.