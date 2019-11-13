Birmingham organizations providing food and shelter during cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham opened the Boutwell Auditorium for a warming shelter Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing.

Volunteers and other organizations team up to help the city house hundreds overnight at the auditorium.

“If you live in a house that doesn’t have adequate heating, if you’ve got small children don’t stay there, come here. We’ve got cots, blankets, we serve great food,” said Don Lupo, with the City of Birmingham.

Boutwell Auditorium will close during the day Wednesday before opening up again for dinner. Several area restaurants help by donating food to the cause.

Lupo explained there are other options for neighbors during the day.

“3/4 of our folks will leave in the morning between 5 and 6 because they’ll be going to shelters to eat breakfast and the shelters feed early. They can go to that shelter they can stay inside tomorrow and then they can go to the library and stay inside, they can go to a rec center and stay inside,” said Lupo.

Firehouse Ministries opens doors during the cold to offer folks a chance to warm up. The shelter is located in an old firehouse at 1501 3rd Ave. N.

“They might be able to have enough money to have a house, and not have the heat, or they may have to chose to pay the power bill and not the water bill,” said Anne Rygiel, the executive director at the shelter.

Rygiel told CBS 42 that construction is coming along on the new building that will double capacity. New space will also allow the organization to reach other groups like young people between the ages of 18 to 24 and families.

More information can be found here.

Firehouse is not the only option for neighbors during the day.

Faith Chapel’s Care Center is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 921 2nd Ave. N.

“We have three showers one is handicap accessible. We also do their laundry for them, we have a laundry room set up with volunteers and we try to do the laundry that day and allow them to get it back that day,” said Debra Blaylock, Executive Community Liaison.

Blaylock said the organization also helps with new or gently worn shoes. You can learn more here.

“It’s important that all of us lend a helping hand to people that are in need,” said Blaylock.

In the Woodlawn neighborhood, Grace Episcopal Church is open for breakfast and lunch each day. A shelter is also open at the facility overnight when it is 32 degrees or below.

Those interested are encouraged to come to the building at 5712 1st Ave. N around 5:30.

For more information on services at Grace Episcopal, click here.

