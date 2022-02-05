BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham announced that they will be opening a warming station to the public for the cold nights of Saturday and Sunday.

The warming station will be at the Fountain Heights Recreation Center at 1327 11th Street North. People that need to take shelter from the cold may visit from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day.

The city also said that those seeking shelter may visit the following partner locations: