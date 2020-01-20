Birmingham opens warming station as freezing temperatures approach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham will open a warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium on the nights of Sunday, January 19; Monday, January 20; and Tuesday, January 21.

The Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd.

The city is monitoring National Weather Service forecasts, which indicate sub-freezing temperatures Sunday through Tuesday nights.

The warming station will operate from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on all three nights. Organizers will accept donated snacks, sandwiches and bottled water on all three days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events