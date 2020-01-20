BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham will open a warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium on the nights of Sunday, January 19; Monday, January 20; and Tuesday, January 21.
The Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd.
The city is monitoring National Weather Service forecasts, which indicate sub-freezing temperatures Sunday through Tuesday nights.
The warming station will operate from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on all three nights. Organizers will accept donated snacks, sandwiches and bottled water on all three days.
- Birmingham opens warming station as freezing temperatures approach
- Chiefs’ Reid headed back to Super Bowl after long absence
- Not All Mahomes: Chiefs defense shuts down Titans game plan
- Mahomes’ feet, arms, lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans
- Kanye West performs Sunday Service at conference hosted by Birmingham evangelist