Birmingham opens warming station as freezing temperatures approach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham will open a warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium on the nights of Sunday, January 19; Monday, January 20; and Tuesday, January 21.

The Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd.

The city is monitoring National Weather Service forecasts, which indicate sub-freezing temperatures Sunday through Tuesday nights.

The warming station will operate from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. on all three nights. Organizers will accept donated snacks, sandwiches and bottled water on all three days.