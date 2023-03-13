BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As temperatures drop across the area Monday night, the city of Birmingham will open a warming station at Jimmie Hale Mission for those needing shelter from the cold.

Monday and Tuesday, the mission will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Jimmie Hale Mission is located at 3420 2nd Avenue North. Food will be provided.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday night, temperatures are expected to plunge to 49 degrees and will drop into the 30s until sunrise. On Tuesday, the lows are expected to drop as low as 33 degrees.