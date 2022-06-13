BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will open a cooling station to help those dealing with the sweltering heat Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, the lower level of Boutwell Auditorium on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard will be open as a cooling station.

The opening comes as much of central Alabama remains under a heat advisory for most of the day with temperatures predicated to go above 100 degrees in Jefferson County, according to the National Weather Service.

In collaboration with One Roof, shelter will also be provided by their ongoing partners: The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.