BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A number of locations throughout Birmingham will be open to the public and providing water to those in need during an upcoming intense heat advisory.
The National Weather Service forecasts excessive heat in Birmingham during the daytime hours from Thursday through Saturday. People are encouraged to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if outdoors.
In partnership with Christian Service Mission, all Birmingham Public Library branches will have bottled water available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Here are some additional cooling station locations throughout Birmingham:
- Church of the Reconciler, located at 112 14th Street North
- Open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Faith Chapel Care Center, located at 921 2nd Avenue North
- Open Thursday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Firehouse day shelter for Men, located at 626 2nd Avenue North
- Open daily from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Will have extended hours anytime the temperature is above 100 degrees.
- The Hub/El Centro community space, located at 3522 7th Avenue South
- Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Pathways day shelter for Women, located at 409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard
- Open daily, seven days a week. Extended hours this week are from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- ROSS Recovery Community Center, located at 2105 Joyce Street
- Open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.