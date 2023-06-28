BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A number of locations throughout Birmingham will be open to the public and providing water to those in need during an upcoming intense heat advisory.

The National Weather Service forecasts excessive heat in Birmingham during the daytime hours from Thursday through Saturday. People are encouraged to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if outdoors.

In partnership with Christian Service Mission, all Birmingham Public Library branches will have bottled water available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here are some additional cooling station locations throughout Birmingham: