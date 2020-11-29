Birmingham opening warming station Nov. 30

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham will open a warming station at Boutwell Auditorium on Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The warming station’s operating hours will be 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

Because of the threat of COVID-19, everyone entering Boutwell will be required to wear a mask. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided. To combat the spread of COVID-19, no food or clothing donations will be accepted. However, the following items will be accepted:

Bottled water

Pre-packaged, individually wrapped snacks

Blankets

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Travel-size hygiene products

Drop-off times for donations will be Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boutwell. Donors can pull up in front of Boutwell and someone will be present to unload their vehicle.

The city is monitoring National Weather Service forecasts, which indicate there will be freezing temperatures on the nights of Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Social distancing will be practiced at the warming station, which will be available to provide warmth for those without shelter.