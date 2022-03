BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will partner with the Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station Friday and Saturday.

Those needing warm shelter should come to the mission at 3420 2nd Ave. North from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

In collaboration with One Roof, those seeking shelter should also reach out to our ongoing partners: The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.