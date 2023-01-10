Tiny shelters that the city of Birmingham will soon be putting up to help people dealing with homelessness. (Courtesy City of Birmingham)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will come with heating and cooling, a bed and a key for safety.

City leaders say the units will provide more than just shelter but resources to help people transition out of homelessness.

“Our residents who are experiencing homelessness deserve to be safe,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “Safely sleep in peace in a place that is dignified for them. Provides them an opportunity to not only lay their heads, but to do so many other things in peace.”

Birmingham is the first city in Alabama to use the program. Other cities such as Atlanta, Jackson, Mississippi and Charlotte, North Carolina are looking into rolling out similar programs.

The city will work with public and private partners to make the shelters available. No timeline has been given when they will be open.