Birmingham officer suffers injuries in East Lake car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham police officer suffered injuries in a car accident near a Krispy Kreme in East Lake, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks.

Hicks said the officer was in a Birmingham police patrol car at the time of the accident, which was reported at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday night at 8601 1st Avenue.

The officer was transported to UAB hospital. Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department said the extent of the officer’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Hicks said the patrol vehicle and another civilian vehicle were involved in the incident, but he did not comment on its cause.

Mauldin also said the cause of the crash was unclear.

“It’s unknown at this time if he was en route to a call or the cause of the accident,” Mauldin said.