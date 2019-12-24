Birmingham Northern Beltline gearing up for more construction

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Construction on the northern beltline in Jefferson County is expected to resume after federal lawmakers secured funding for the project, according to state and county leaders.

The proposed route would run in north Jefferson County as a part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Transportation leaders project the highway to eventually run from I-59 in Argo before intersecting with I-65 in Gardendale.

Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said the highway would continue south towards McCalla.

“It is going to be a highway to everywhere,” said Stephens.

Stephens thanked federal lawmakers for helping to secure the funds to allow the project to continue. He expects it to add new homes and businesses to the corridor.

“If you look at 459 to the south and look at all the development that’s going on around that particular loop and just close your eyes and imagine that in the northern part of Jefferson County,” said Stephens.

Neighbors who live in north Jefferson County had mixed reactions to news about the project. Some residents in the projected path have already made the decision to sell portions of property.

“They purchased about half an acre behind my house, so the construction for the interstate is going to be behind my property,” said Jim Jones, who lives near Palmerdale.

Jones lives so close to the project that one of his neighbors had to have the home physically removed from the foundation so it would be out of the way.

“Back when they started, I was concerned about what the property value and all but now that they have already torn those houses down that were around me to get ready for that I am saying, ‘Well it is a good thing now that they are actually going to start re modifying the area and making it look presentable,'” said Jones.

County leaders tell CBS 42 the beltline is also expected to bring jobs.

“We’re talking between 2 and a 3 billion dollars per year added economic income for the county, the metro area, and I believe it is 167,000 new jobs projected,” said Stephens.

While some opponents wonder how many vehicle might use the route, Stephens expects the corridor will remove some of the truck traffic from Birmingham.

“I believe this is going to remove like 14,000 trucks a day from downtown Birmingham which makes it a much more safer place to travel,” said Stephens.

According to Stephens, construction is expected to resume near Highway 75 and 79 and move towards Argo before later working back west towards Gardendale.

Stephens said leaders considered concerns from neighbors who were worried about the road’s impact on the environment.

It’s unclear when construction will start. While neighbors expect the project to take several years, many are excited about the possibilities.

“I am a retired teacher and my wife is going to be retiring in about another year, so basically we can sit back and watch the construction,” said Jones.

