BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a Birmingham nonprofit is selling ornaments to fund their bereavement and family growth grant programs.

During the month of November, the nonprofit, Carrywell, is awarding 5 applicants an in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment called “invo’cell.”

Carrwell’s website said the ornaments are “a reminder of God’s faithfulness” and all proceeds of the ornament sales fund Carrywell’s grant programs.

Each ornament is painted by local Birmingham artist Camilla Moss.

“A beautiful gift to bring hope and joy to someone who is walking a difficult season,” said Mallory Ware, Carrywell’s executive director.

The ornaments are available for purchase now on Carrywell’s website for $24. Shipping and local pickup are both available.

For more information on how to apply for the grant program, visit Carrywell’s site here. Applications close November 1.