BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month – and a Birmingham nonprofit wants anyone experiencing infertility and loss to know they are not alone.

The nonprofit, Carrywell, is currently accepting applications for “family growth grants,” which pay for recipients to undergo a type of in vitro fertilization (IVF) called “invo’cell.”

The IVF treatment, from egg retrieval to embryo transfer, is completely covered by the grant.

“If you are walking (through) a season of infertility, and you don’t have the funds to be able to get the treatment, or you are having to save up for a year – we know how important time is in this journey,” said Mallory Ware, Carrywell Executive Director. “And we want to help you be able to get you in to see a medical physician and make those decisions.”

Five grants will be awarded by the end of November through an anonymous grant committee. To apply, visit the grant page here. The application window closes on November 1st.

Carrywell is also hosting a workshop throughout November called “Carried Through Health” that focuses on strengthening the mind, body and soul. The event is currently open for enrollment now and spots can be purchased here.