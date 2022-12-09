BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A couple of dozen kids are sleeping a bit tighter tonight thanks to the help of some generous volunteers. The non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up with a local construction company to build beds for local kids in need.

Roughly 50 volunteers spent their Friday morning building beds for about 40 kids in need.

“It just hit me. You got to use your talents to help people. There’s no better way to use your talents than helping people,” Chris Duren said.

Chris Duren is the chapter president for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Birmingham East Chapter. He says about three percent of children in our population do not have a proper place to lay their heads at night.

“My biggest dreams and thoughts come at night when I lay my head down on the pillow. If we can help provide a safe place for a kid to sleep at night and get those dreams rolling again, then we are doing our job,” Duren said.

Brooks Harris with Harris Doyle Homes said his team was thrilled to help give back.

“Our eyes were really opened to the fact that so many kids don’t have beds and it’s so important to everything about their lifestyle and them growing up and being able to have a healthy night’s sleep. So for us to be able to provide that with our resources was a huge opportunity and we were just happy to be able to participate,” Harris said.

Duren said it’s more than a bed — it’s a reminder that if you dream it, anything is possible.

“It’s going to stick with them forever and they’re going to know somebody cared about them and decided to help change their future for the good. And they’re going to pay it forward hopefully one day,” Duren said.

Duren and Harris said they hope they can host more build days in the future and continue to impact children’s lives in our area.